Eugenio Derbez & Ben Odell Set Influencer Comedy Series At Prime Video

EXCLUSIVE: Eugenio Derbez and Ben Odell have set the comedy series Put@s Redes Sociales at Prime Video, starring Paulina Gaitán and Azul Guaita. Jorge Ulloa directs the series which explores human relationships in the era of likes.

Put@s Redes Sociales tells the story of Amanda (Gaitán), a decadent YouTuber of children’s content who has just turned 30, which makes her “over the hill” on the internet. She’s willing to do anything to stay relevant on social networks, from filtering her own nude photo to risking her life (or, at least pretending to). She does all this to dethrone the number-one influencer of the moment: Vicky Moo (Guaita), who also happens to be her younger sister.

The cast also includes Hernán Mendoza, Jesús Zavala, Melissa Hallivis, Beng Zeng Wong, Hugo Catalán, Nataly Valencia, Bárbara Torres, Paola Fernández, and Jorge Enrique Abello.

“With this series, we confirm our commitment to new, successful creators in the digital world, like Jorge Ulloa from Enchufe TV—who is endorsed by the experienced executive producer Eugenio Derbez—joining forces in a comedy about our tragic addiction to likes,” said Alonso Aguilar Castillo, head of Original content for Mexico at Prime Video. “In Put@s Redes Sociales, our audience will discover an insolent provocation between two generations who, not understanding each other, prefer to laugh at each other.”

The series is an Amazon Studios and 3pas Studios production, made by Visceral. It was shot in Mexico City in Fall 2022 and will be released in 2023, with Derbez, Odell, and Javier Williams executive producing, from a script by Jorge Ulloa, Valencia, Cynthia Fernández Trejo, and Juan Diego Aguilar. Pablo Calasso serves as co-producer.

“Eugenio and I are always looking for exciting new ways to bring comedy to the Spanish-speaking market and Put@s Redes Sociales is a perfect example of the kind of show that we get excited about— unique filmmakers and a story with humor and heart,” said Odell, CEO of 3pas Studios. “We want to congratulate our execs Jordan Rubio and Javier Williams, Jorge, and Nataly, the amazing cast and our production services team in Mexico, Visceral, for delivering such an exciting show.”

Put@s Redes Sociales is part of a list of Mexican Amazon Original and Amazon Exclusive productions that includes titles such as Diablo Guardian, El Juego de las Llaves, Guerra de Likes, Harina, Un Extraño Enemigo, and Daytime Emmy winners Pan y Circo and LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico.