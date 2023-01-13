Eric Roth To Receive Visual Effects Society’s Board Of Directors Award

Eric Roth, former executive director of the Visual Effects Society, will be the recipient of the VES Board of Directors Award “in recognition of his leadership in presiding as the Society’s top executive leader.”

Roth, who led the organization for 19 years, retired from the post in September. The award will be presented at the 21st Annual VES Awards on Feb. 15 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Over the course of his nearly two decades leading the honor society, VES grew from a primarily California-centered organization of some 750 members to a global Society of nearly 4,500 members in 45 countries.

Related Story Visual Effects Society Names Gale Anne Hurd As The VES Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient

“As my longtime friend and colleague, Eric was the kind of leader, partner, and source of inspiration that you always hope to work with,” said VES Chair Lisa Cooke. “Eric played a transformational role in building the Society’s global footprint and championing our mission on behalf of VFX artists and practitioners around the world. We were gifted to have a leader with Eric’s vision, integrity, and unwavering passion, and it is with gratitude and admiration that we present him with the well-deserved VES Board of Directors Award.”

“For 19 years, it was my privilege to serve as the Executive Director of this incredible organization,’ Roth said. “I am exceedingly proud of what we have achieved together globally as a Society, committed to shining a light on outstanding visual effects artistry and innovation and lifting up the creative talent that never ceases to inspire us all. Thank you for placing your trust in me, for your friendship and for giving me this special honor. I am forever grateful to be a part of this remarkable community.”

As previously reported, producer-writer Gale Anne Hurd will be the recipient of the VES Lifetime Achievement Award.