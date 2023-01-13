‘Elvis’ Director Baz Luhrmann Mourns Lisa Marie Presley: “We Will Miss Your Warmth, Your Smile, Your Love”

Elvis director Baz Luhrmann, who has grown close with the Presley family while making and promoting his hit Warner Bros biopic starring Austin Butler, took to social media Friday to tribute Lisa Marie Presley, who died Thursday in Los Angeles after suffering cardiac arrest. She was 54.

Luhrmann, Butler and the Elvis team and Presleys were together as recently as this past week, first at a Warner Bros event celebrating what would have been Elvis’ 88th birthday (watch a video from that below), then again Tuesday at the Golden Globes where Butler won the Best Actor – Drama prize for portraying the King of Rock and Roll.

“Over the last year, the entire Elvis movie family and I have felt the privilege of Lisa Marie’s kind embrace,” Luhrmann wrote today on Instagram. “Her sudden, shocking loss has devastated people all around the world. I know her fans everywhere join me in sharing prayers of love and support with her mother, Priscilla, and her wonderful daughters Riley, Finley and Harper.

“Lisa Marie, we will miss your warmth, your smile, your love,” he added, posting a photo of Lisa Marie and Butler laughing on a couch.

Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to a local Los Angeles hospital after collapsing Thursday in her Calabasas home. Her mother Priscilla announced her death later in the afternoon.

Warner Bros, the studio behind Elvis which has become a buzz title this movie awards season, added its tribute earlier today, calling Presley “an invaluable partner and truly lovely person whom we will remember as a devoted mother, beloved daughter, and loving friend.”

Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis’ only child, will be buried alongside her father at the family’s famous Graceland home, where her son Benjamin was also laid to rest after his death in 2022.

She is survived by her daughter Riley Keough and twins Harper Vivienne and Finley.