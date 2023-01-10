Elizabeth Vargas To Anchor Weekday Program For NewsNation

Elizabeth Vargas is the latest news veteran to join Nexstar’s NewsNation, with plans to launch a weekday news program on April 3.

The hourlong Elizabeth Vargas Reports will be based in New York and will air at 6 PM ET/5 PM CT. Vargas also will serve as a regular contributor to daytime and primetime news, analysis and talk programming.

Vargas currently hosts the syndicated crime series iCrime, airing on WPIX-TV in New York and other stations, and will continue on that show as well, according to a NewsNation spokesperson. She also served as the host of Fox’s revival of America’s Most Wanted in 2021.

In 2018, Vargas departed ABC News after a long tenure that included 15 years as host of 20/20, as well as stints as co-anchor of World News Tonight and news anchor on Good Morning America. She also hosted A&E Investigates, a series of documentaries that stream on Hulu.

Vargas, who has been guest anchor of NewsNation Prime, joins the network’s roster of well-known news personalities who have launched shows since NewsNation’s debut in 2020. Chris Cuomo, Dan Abrams and Ashleigh Banfield anchor primetime shows. NewsNation said that Vargas’ show will feature one-on-one interviews and reports from the network’s journalists.

Vargas also is the author of Between Breaths: A Memoir of Panic and Addiction and is a member of the board of directors of the non-profit Partnership to End Addiction. She also hosts the podcast Heart of the Matter, focused on addiction and recovery.

Michael Corn, president of news at NewsNation, said that “we’re confident that Elizabeth’s honest and empathetic interview style, coupled with her determination to get to the heart of important stories, will strike a chord with viewers as we continue delivering on NewsNation’s promise to bring you news you can trust.”