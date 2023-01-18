Edward R. Pressman Dies: Prolific ‘Wall Street’, ‘American Psycho’ Producer Was 79

Edward R. Pressman, the prolific Hollywood indie producer behind Wall Street, Badlands and The Crow, among dozens of others, died Tuesday in Los Angeles. He was 79.

His death was confirmed to Deadline his company, Pressman Films.

With dozens of acclaimed and impactful films and TV movies stretching back to the late 1960s and including now-classics like Conan the Barbarian, Talk Radio, Bad Lieutenant and Brian De Palma’s 1972 Sisters, Pressman was noted for discovering talented directors early in their careers. In addition to Sisters he produced De Palma’s Phantom of the Paradise, and, with the acclaimed 1973 TV-movie Badlands, Terrence Malick. Jason Reitman made his directing debut in Pressman’s Thank You for Smoking.

An early collaboration with Oliver Stone on the 1981 drama The Hand paved the way for Talk Radio and the Oscar-winning Wall Street (which included an appearance by Martin Sheen, who had his breakthrough as the sociopathic killer of Badlands). He and Stone produced Kathryn Bigelow’s early film Blue Steel.

Among the other directors with whom Pressman would forge early bonds were Alex Proyas (The Crow), Sylvester Stallone (Paradise Alley) and Sam Raimi (Crimewave).

Among his many other credits both domestic and international, either as producer or executive producer, are Fred Schepisi’s Plenty starring Meryl Streep; Wolfgang Petersen’s Das Boot; Mary Harron’s American Psycho with Christian Bale; James Toback’s Two Girls and a Guy; Harold Becker’s City Hall starring Al Pacino; Danny DeVito’s Hoffa starring Jack Nicholson; Charles Burnett’s To Sleep With Anger starring Danny Glover; Barbet Schroeder’s Reversal of Fortune starring Jeremy Irons in an Oscar-winning performance as Claus von Bülow; and John Frankenheimer’s The Island of Dr. Moreau with Marlon Brando and Val Kilmer.

A native New Yorker and Stanford University graduate who also studied at the London School of Economics, Pressman has been honored by the French Cinematheque, The National Film Theatre in London, New York’s Museum of Modern Art, the Pacific Film Archives and the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Cinematék, among others.