Eddie Murphy Says He’s “Ready” To Bring Donkey Back In Potential ‘Shrek 5’ Or Spinoff Movie While Throwing Shade At ‘Puss In Boots’

Eddie Murphy is ready to bring Donkey back to life and talks about a potential Shrek 5 as well as hopes for a spinoff.

“I’d absolutely be open if they ever came with another Shrek, I’d do it in two seconds. I love Donkey,” Murphy told Etalk in an interview. “You know, they did Puss in Boots movies. I was like, ‘They should have did a Donkey movie. Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots. I mean, I love Puss in Boots, but he ain’t funny as the Donkey.”

Murphy continued, “I would do a Donkey movie. I would do another Shrek in two seconds.”

When the reporter suggested Murphy “pull some strings” to get a spinoff movie starring Donkey like Puss in Boots, the actor said, “That’s Dreamworks Animation. They have to want to do it. Dreamworks, if you all want to do it, just call me. I’m ready, I’m sitting and ready to do Donkey.”

During the Red Sea Film Festival, Antonio Banderas hinted that there would be a fifth installment of Shrek.

“The first time I did Puss In Boots, I was working on Broadway, so I did my first session there. I’ve done five movies now. There is probably gonna be another, and Shrek is probably coming back,” Banderas told Deadline.

Watch Murphy’s interview in the video posted below.