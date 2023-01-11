Eddie Murphy Ends Golden Globes Speech With Advice: “Pay Your Taxes, Mind Your Business & Keep Will Smith’s Wife’s Name Out Your F***ing Mouth”

Eddie Murphy was the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes on Tuesday for his work in Hollywood. The actor ended his speech with the “blueprint” for up-and-coming actors to achieve success in the industry.

“I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity and peace of mind,” he said. “There’s a blueprint and I followed it my whole career. It’s very simple.”

Murphy continued, “Just do these three things: Pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out your f*cking mouth.”

Prior to the mic-drop moment, Tracy Mordan took to the stage to present the award to his colleague. Morgan said that he was inspired by Murphy and it was thanks to him he knew he wanted to be a comedian.

After a flashback through Murphy’s career, Jamie Lee Curtis took to the stage and called Murphy “one of the most talented, funniest and charismatic artists working today.” Curtis recalled having worked with Murphy on Trading Places in 1983.

“I’ve been in show business for 46 years and I’ve been in the movie business for 41 years,” Murphy said accepting his award. “So this has been a long time in the making and it’s greatly appreciated.”

