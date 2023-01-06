‘Dune: Part Two’ Adds Tim Blake Nelson 

Tim Blake Nelson is the newest addition to the cast of Dune: Part Two, Deadline can confirm.

Details as to the character he’ll be playing in the film, which wrapped production late last year, are under wraps. But he’s set to star alongside such fellow newcomers to the franchise as Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Léa Seydoux and Christopher Walken, as well as returning cast members Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgård and Javier Bardem.

Dune: Part Two is the second in a line of blockbusters, based on Frank Herbert’s epic sci-fi novel, that Denis Villeneuve has directed for Warner Bros and Legendary Entertainment. The first, released in the fall of 2021, landed six Oscars and grossed over $402MM worldwide.

Villeneuve directed the sequel from his script and produced with Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe and Patrick McCormick. Josh Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Thomas Tull, Jon Spaihts, Richard P. Rubinstein and John Harrison exec produced, with Kevin J. Anderson serving as creative consultant. Pic is slated for release on November 3.

Nelson recently led Potsy Ponciroli’s acclaimed Western Old Henry, also appearing in Showtime’s George & Tammy, Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities for Netflix, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio and Nightmare Alley, and the STX sports drama National Champions. Other upcoming projects for the always-busy actor include Ponciroli’s crime comedy Providence, Dexter Fletcher’s Ghosted for Apple, Marvel’s Captain America: New World Order and Rian Johnson’s Peacock series, Poker Face, to name a few.

Nelson’s Dune casting was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter. The actor is repped by UTA, Gateway Management Company and Brecheen Feldman Breimer.