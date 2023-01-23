‘Dr. Death’: Peacock Anthology Series Adds Five To Recurring Cast For Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Peacock has set its recurring cast for Season 2 of Dr. Death, adding Rita Volk (Faking It) Judy Reyes ( (Succession), Jack Davenport (Ten Percent), Annika Boras (Succession), and Sandra Andreis (Snabba Cash).

Season 2 of the anthology series will feature the “Miracle Man” storyline based on the most recent third season of the Wondery podcast. Paolo Macchiarini, played by Edgar Ramirez, is a charming surgeon, renowned for his innovative operations that earn him the nickname “Miracle Man.” When investigative journalist Benita Alexander (Mandy Moore) approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever. As she learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of doctors halfway across the world make shocking discoveries of their own that call everything about the “Miracle Man” into question.

Previously announced Season 2 cast also includes Luke Kirby, Ashley Madekwe and Gustaf Hammarsten.

Season one of Dr. Death, based on the first season of the hit Wondery podcast,explored the psyche of disgraced Texas Neurosurgeon, Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Joshua Jackson), who maimed or killed 33 out of 38 patients over his career. The series was nominated for a Critics Choice Award for Best Limited Series.

Season 2 hails from showrunner, writer, and executive producer Ashley Michel Hoban (Dr. Death S1, The Girl from Plainville). Patrick Macmanus, who served as showrunner, writer, and EP of the show’s freshman season, will executive produce Season 2 via his Littleton Road Productions banner, under his overall deal with UCP. Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, Taylor Latham executive produce for Escape Artists, along with Aaron Hart, Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy for Wondery and Linda Gase. Deadline exclusively announced Jennifer Morrison and Laura Belsey will split directing duties. Morrison is set to direct episodes one to four; Belsey will direct 5-8. UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.

Volk is known for her role as Amy Raudenfeld in MTV’s Faking It. Additional TV credits include Rizzoli & Isles, Major Crimes, and Condor. Volk also starred in Edward Burns’ Summer Days, Summer Nights. She is repped by Venture Entertainment Partners, Buchwald, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Reyes is known for her starring role as Carla in Scrubs, Zoila on ABC’s Devious Maids, and Quiet Ann on TNT’s Claws. On the film side, she’ll next be seen in a lead role in New Line’s Turtles All The Way Down for HBO Max. Reyes is repped by Buchwald, ATA Management, and Franklin, Weinrib, Rudell & Vassallo LLP.

Davenport recently completed the first season of the British adaptation of hit French series, Call My Agent, which will be released globally through Amazon/UK and air on Sundance Now in the U.S. He most recently starred in the CBS All Access limited series, Why Women Kill, opposite Lucy Liu. Davenport is repped by Gersh, Thruline Entertainment and Hamilton Hodell.

Boras can be seen as Anna Newman on Succession. Her other TV credits also include recurring roles on Chicago Fire, The Following, Light’s Out and Unforgettable, among others. Notable film credits include Steven Spielberg’s The Post and Silas Howard’s A Kid Like Jake. She’s repped by Artists and Representatives.

Swedish-Italian actress and singer Andreis’ most recent credits include Snabba Cash, The Head and We Got This. She’s known to European audiences as Detective Mia Holmgren in the Nordic crime drama The Sandhamn Murders and appeared in David Fincher’s The Girl with The Dragon Tattoo. She’s repped by Echo Lake Entertainment, United Agents, PMJ Artistgruppen & Scandinavian Talent Management.