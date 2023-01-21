Don Lemon Responds To Stephen Colbert’s Criticism Over “Tragic” Suit-Hoodie Outfit On ‘CNN This Morning’

Stephen Colbert had some harsh words to say about Don Lemon’s outfit on CNN This Morning. The late-night show host took to The Late Show to air out his grievances over Lemon’s fit that he didn’t think was right for the news program.

Despite Colbert saying that Lemon was “a dear, dear friend” and that he enjoys watching him on “CTM,” the Strangers with Candy alum said he “was taken aback” over Lemon wearing a jacket over a hooded gray top and pants.

“I believe a great man once said, ‘What the f*** is that?'” Colbert added. “I know they want to add some comedy to CNN and this is hilarious, but how do you report the news in that outfit? How do you actually talk about tragedy wearing that because what could be more tragic than that look he had this morning?”

Colbert continued to mock Lemon’s outfit by saying that he looked like “a high school track teacher who went for a run and then got a little hungry and stopped at a restaurant but it was too nice of a restaurant and they said, ‘Sir, you have to wear a jacket.’ Then he stole a jacket from an extra from Guys and Dolls.”

Lemon addressed Colbert’s criticism on CNN’s morning show and said that he “loved Stephen Colbert” and said that he “didn’t expect that” reaction from him.

“First of all, it’s not a sweatshirt, or whatever. It was a sweater that had a hood on it,” Lemon explained to his co-host Kaitlan Collins. “Anyways, I don’t know if I want to get into it because I was actually really surprised by it.”

Lemon continued saying that he wears a variety of outfits on the morning show and when he took the job they asked him to be “more comfortable.” The television journalist said that “people are not wearing suits as much” and “lots has changed since the pandemic.”

“I just found it interesting that there was such a reaction because online I got a lot of negative reaction,” he said.

Lemon said that he now “understands” his female colleagues that get criticized about their outfits.

“If Barack Obama can get criticized for a tan suit, if Volodymyr Zelenskyy can fight a war in a hoodie, if Trayvon Martin can start a revolution in a hoodie, then Don Lemon can tell the news in hooded sweater,” he added.

Collins asked Lemon if he would wear that outfit again and he replied saying, “Of course and I will wear it again, will wear some version of that.”

Watch Lemon on CNN This Morning in the video shared below.