Disney+ Greenlights Second Season Of Superhero Series ‘Extraordinary’ From ‘Killing Eve’ Producer Sid Gentle

Disney+ has handed a second season order to Extraordinary – the superhero series from up-and-coming writer Emma Moran and Killing Eve producer Sid Gentle – two days prior to first season launch.

The news was announced at the Extraordinary launch last night in London by Disney VP Scripted Content Johanna Devereaux.

Extraordinary launches later this week and follows Jen, a painfully self-aware 25-year-old woman who doesn’t have a superpower in a world where everyone else does. Adrift in a big, confusing world and armed with nothing but a bit of hope, Jen begins her journey to find her maybe-superpower.

Up-and-comer Máiréad Tyers leads alongside a cast including Sofia Oxenham, Bilal Hasna, Luke Rollason, Siobhán McSweeney and Patricia Allison.

The show is testament to the way in which Disney+ international originals mix younger talent with established names. Moran is an up-and-comer with a show on a slate featuring the likes of Sally Wainwright, who has penned The Ballad of Renegade Nell.

Killing Eve indie Sid Gentle is Extraordinary producer. Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris and Charles Dawson are executive producers.