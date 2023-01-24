Skip to main content
Disney Alum Lisa Logan Joins International Literary Properties In Triple Legal Hire

International Literary Properties
L to R: Lisa Logan, Barbara Cohen, Sabina Pekin Dan Pothecary / Jennifer Lee

EXCLUSIVE: International Literary Properties (ILP), which holds rights to the estates of the likes of Evelyn Waugh, Maigret author Georges Simenon and Van Der Valk’s Nicolas Freeling, has bolstered its legal team with a triple hire including Disney alum Lisa Logan.

Logan joins as General Counsel for EMEA alongside new North America VP, Legal and Business Affairs, Barbara Cohen and Rights Manager Sabina Pekin.

Logan, who will be the primary legal resource in terms of managing IP, is an industry veteran who worked for more than a decade in-house with Disney, Nickelodeon and Discovery Channel before moving to private practice. She is a former Partner and Head of Media/TV at Gately and then Simkins.

Cohen will lead business affairs for North American acquisition activity and Pekin, who will report to Logan, will manage contracts and rights.

Hilary Strong, CEO of ILP in the UK and Europe, said “the establishment of a first-class legal team has been a key part of ILP’s strategy.”

“With Lisa’s breadth of experience in TV, film and theater and Barbara’s in publishing, ILP has a robust, global legal team to support our rights management and enable the best possible deals for the works we acquire,” she added.

ILP CEO Scott Hoffman said: “As we accelerate our acquisition activity and our efforts to find new audiences for the works in our portfolio, it’s critical that we have experts.”

ILP was formed four years ago to acquire and manage literary estates’ IP for potential TV adaptations. The group has since acquired literary estates of the likes of Evelyn Waugh, Maigret author Simenon and Van Der Valk’s Freeling, struck a deal with BBC Studios and is working on a Maigret adaptation with Playground and Red Arrow Studios.

