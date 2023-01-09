Diego Boneta & Monica Barbaro On Centering The Beauty Of Mexico In New Rom-Com ‘At Midnight’

Diego Boneta and Monica Barbaro star in AT MIDNIGHT streaming on Paramount +. Produced by Paramount’s International Studios, Three Amigos, Automatik, and Teorama, the film will stream exclusively on Paramount + in time for Valentine’s Day on Friday, February 10th, 2023. CREDIT: Camila Jurado/Paramount + © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Diego Boneta is taking his career in a new direction following his successful turn in Luis Miguel: La Series with the Paramount+ romantic comedy, At Midnight, premiering February 10.

“You won’t hear me sing but you’ll see me dance with my co-star Monica Barbaro,” Boneta said during the film’s TCA presentation on Monday. “We wanted to do something different. Luis Miguel was a big part of my life these past 5 years and it was an amazing experience, At Midnight is its own thing. It’s a love letter to Mexico, as well. There aren’t enough rom-coms shot there in the same vein as Vicky Cristina Barcelona and Midnight in Paris. Mexico is a character in this film and you’ll see it through the eyes of our director Jonah (Feingold).”

At Midnight centers around Alejandro (Boneta), an ambitious hotel manager, and Sophie (Barbaro) a movie star navigating the politics of Hollywood. He’s focused on opening his own boutique hotel. She’s trying to focus on shooting her new superhero film Super Society 3, in hopes of getting her own spinoff, but catches her co-star (and boyfriend!) Adam (Anders Holm) cheating. Fate strikes when the shoot brings them all to Alejandro’s hotel in Mexico.

Barbaro, who is fresh off her role in Top Gun: Maverick, shared what a great time she had in Mexico City where her family hails from. She also revealed what attracted her the most to the project—celebrating the beauty of Mexico.

“The Diego introduction to Mexico City means you go to the best of the best restaurants. Even if no tables are available, they will make room for Diego. The experience was a whole different thing, not in a bad way. That was a lot of fun” she laughed.

“I was always very aware of how Mexico is represented [in media] like it’s a desert wasteland, which is not the case,” she added. “That should be obvious, but it really isn’t to some people. Mexico City is truly a city and it feels just like New York City does. Every city has its own personality. That’s one of the reasons I was really drawn to this project. Representing Mexico City in a way that a local would and highlighting it as it actually is and not some Hollywood idea of what it is.”

Watch the trailer in full above.