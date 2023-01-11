Diego Boneta, Belinda & Luis Gerardo Méndez To Lead Fictional Miniseries About Slain TV Host Paco Stanley

EXCLUSIVE: Diego Boneta (Luis Miguel: La Serie), Luis Gerardo Méndez (Narcos: México), and Belinda (Bienvenidos a Edén) are set to lead a new Mexico Amazon Original miniseries inspired by true events surrounding the last day of Paco Stanley’s life.

The as-yet-untitled project will also feature Zuria Vega (El Refugio), El Chá, Bárbara López (El Juego de las Llaves) Roberto Duarte (Un Extraño Enemigo), and Jorge Zárate (La Dictadura Perfecta) in supporting roles.

Details regarding their characters remain under wraps but each actor will play a person that was close to the charismatic television host who was assassinated on June 7, 1999. The miniseries will show how each person lived the events of the tragic day.

“The death of Paco Stanley marks a turning point in the history of our country, and we at Prime Video feel very proud that this talented team of filmmakers has managed to convene a cast that will make history on Mexican television,” said Alonso Aguilar, head of Amazon Originals, Prime Video Mexico.

Production of this series will begin in early 2023 and will premiere exclusively on Prime Video across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The 6-episode miniseries hails from El Estudio and Tigre Pictures. Rodrigo Patterson (Bad Hombre) and Alexandro Aldrete (La Casa de las Flores) will pen the project; Humberto Hinojosa Ozcariz (Luis Miguel, La Serie) will direct. El Estudio’s Pablo Cruz and Tigre Pictures’ Pablo García Gatterer are set to produce.