Diane Warren Lands 14th Oscar Nom For ‘Tell It Like A Woman’ Song “Applause” Following Honorary Oscar Nod

Diane Warren is heading back to the Dolby Theatre. The legendary songwriter garnered her 14th Oscar nomination on Tuesday recognizing her work on “Applause” — an original song penned for the Samuel Goldwyn Films anthology, Tell It Like a Woman.

While Warren was recognized in November with an Honorary Oscar, she has somehow not yet taken home a statuette for Best Original Song. Her most recent nominations from the Film Academy have come for the songs “Somehow You Do” from Vertical Entertainment’s addiction drama, Four Good Days; “Io Si (Seen)” from Netflix’s Sophia Lorren starrer The Life Ahead, co-written by Laura Pausini; “I’m Standing With You” from Twentieth Century Fox’s Breakthrough; “I’ll Fight” from Magnolia Pictures’ Ruth Bader Ginsburg doc RBG; and “Stand Up for Something” from Open Road Films’ Marshall, co-written by Common.

Warren’s first nomination in the category came for the classic Mannequin power ballad “Nothing’s” Gonna Stop Us Now,” co-written by Albert Hammond, in 1988. Other nominated tunes from the prolific artist include “Til It Happens to You” from The Hunting Ground, co-written by Lady Gaga; “Grateful” from Beyond the Lights; “There You’ll Be” from Pearl Harbor; “Music Of My Heart” from Music of the Heart; “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing” from Armageddon; “How Do I Live” from Con Air; and “Because You Loved Me” from Up Close & Personal.

Comprised of seven shorts in five languages from female filmmakers around the world, Tell It Like a Woman spotlights inspirational stories of women, both in front of and behind the camera. Warren’s song, “Applause,” performed by Sofia Carson, is an anthem of female empowerment honoring the “strong women” at front and center across its array of “powerful” stories. “We tend to beat ourselves up a lot,” the scribe told Deadline at our Sound & Screen event in November. “Every now and then you have to just give yourself some f*cking applause, give yourself some love, give yourself some respect. Give it to yourself before you give it to someone else.”

Tell It Like a Woman boasts a starry ensemble featuring Jennifer Hudson, Marcia Gay Harden, Eva Longoria, Cara Delevingne, Leonor Varela, Jacqueline Fernandez and Anne Watanabe, among others. Directors on the project were Silvia Carobbio, Catherine Hardwicke, Taraji P. Henson, Mipo Oh, Lucía Puenzo, Maria Sole Tognazzi and Leena Yadav.

Warren’s song for the pic has this awards season scored a Capri Hollywood Award and a Hollywood Music in Media Award, also nabbing a nom from the Society of Composers and Lyricists. We’ll find out if she’s finally hit upon her breakthrough Oscars effort when the 2023 ceremony kicks off on March 12.