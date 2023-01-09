Diana Jenkins Leaving ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ After 1 Season

Diana Jenkins is giving up her diamond and leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after only one season. The Bravo star and entrepreneur confirmed her departure from the reality series on her Instagram account.

“As so many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year. You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest,” she shared. “To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Jenkins continued, “I would like to thank Bravo and Evolution for allowing me to focus on my pregnancy, and for their support and understanding. I promise to continue sharing my fertility journey with you.”

Jenkins joined RHOBH in Season 12 and now is part of a small group of housewives from this franchise that only held a diamond for one season like Carlton Gebbia (Season 4), Joyce Giraud (Season 4) and Kathryn Edwards (Season 6).

News of Jenkins’ exit comes as RHOBH gets ready to start shooting Season 13 and after long-time housewife, Lisa Rinna also announced she was leaving the franchise.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come!’” she said in a statement.

The Days of our Lives alum joined RHOBH in Season 5 of the franchise with fellow soap star Eileen Davidson.