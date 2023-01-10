Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died.

“Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted.

“Silk was with her all the way, and at her passing. There was no better TEAM anywhere, or at any time! Diamond’s death was totally unexpected, probably her big and precious HEART just plain gave out. Rest In Peace our Magnificent Diamond, you will be greatly missed!”

Truth Social @realDonaldTrump

The cause of death was not known and multiple sources cited that Diamond’s age was 51. Diamond, along with Silk, billed themselves as Trump’s “most loyal supporters.” The MAGA duo supported Trump throughout his presidency and beyond.

Diamond and Silk rose to notoriety for their political comments on YouTube and they both got shows on Fox News’ Fox Nation and Newsmax TV. On the latter network, Diamond and Silk Crystal Clear aired on Saturday nights.

After Trump’s post on Truth went viral on Twitter, Republican politicians took to the social platform to react.

Matt Gaetz said, “Very sad news.”

Tudor Dixon tweeted, “My heart breaks upon hearing of the tragic loss of our friend Diamond. Her personality was bigger than life with an infectious faith that undoubtedly led thousands to Christ. Her love for this country was strong and true. Rest in Peace beautiful lady. Prayers for Silk & family.”

Newsmax correspondent DeAnna Lorraine said, “What a tragic lost of such a beautiful soul.”