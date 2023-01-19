Dennis Quaid Joins David Oyelowo In Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Bass Reeves’ Series For Paramount+

Dennis Quaid is set to star opposite David Oyelowo in Paramount+’s new original series Bass Reeves, from Yellowstone co-creator/showrunner Taylor Sheridan. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Bass Reeves brings the legendary lawman of the wild west to life. Reeves (Oyelowo), known as the greatest frontier hero in American history and possibly inspiration for “The Lone Ranger,” worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded.

Quaid will play Sherrill Lynn, a Deputy U.S. Marshall.

Bass Reeves, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios,101 Studios, Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions and Oyelowo’s Yoruba Saxon, is currently filming in Texas.

The series is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, Chad Feehan, David C. Glasser, David Oyelowo, Jessica Oyelowo, David Permut, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and David Hutkin.

Quaid recently co-starred with Jake Gyllenhaal in the animated adventure film Strange World. He is repped by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Adkins Publicity and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.