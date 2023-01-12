‘Dear Mama’: FX Sets Premiere For Tupac Docuseries, EP Teases Exclusive New Content To Be Featured

The FX docuseries Dear Mama is set to premiere on April 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and will stream the following day via Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes of the 5-part series, with one new episode each subsequent week.

From Allen Hughes, Dear Mama dives into the personal relationship of mother and son, Afeni and Tupac Shakur, a revolutionary and one of the most influential artists of all time.

For Tupac superfans, Hughes promises there will be never seen before audio and video footage never seen before.

“Wherever possible, we tried to find archival footage that hadn’t been seen so there’s a lot that we have in the 5 five parts,” said Hughes during FX’s TCA presentation on Thursday. “There’s also audio that’s never been heard. And not just some of his acapellas and vocals, there is a lot of stuff of Tupac from his baby years that had never been seen. For Tupac superfans, I believe that two of the most important things in the project is the never seen before. But most importantly, you get to understand why he made certain decisions.”

Hughes serves as executive producer, writer, and director along with executive producer and writer Lasse Järvi and executive producers Quincy Delight Jones III (QD3), Staci Robinson, Nelson George, Charles King, Peter Nelson, Adel “Future” Nur, Jamal Joseph and Ted Skillman. The five-part docuseries is produced by A Defiant Ones Media Group Production and An Amaru Entertainment Production in association with MACRO and DreamCrew Entertainment.