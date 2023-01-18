‘Dear Edward’ Creator Jason Katims On Expanding The Story Beyond The Novel & Reuniting With Connie Britton

Grab the tissues. Jason Katims‘ latest series Dear Edward is sure to be a tearjerker.

Apple TV+ released a trailer for the series on Wednesday, which gives a glimpse at the powerful story of 12-year-old Edward Adler, played by Colin O’Brien, who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family. As Edward and a diverse ensemble of others affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed.

To be fair, the series even made Katims shed a tear. During AppleTV+’s Television Critics Association panel on Wednesday, the Parenthood creator joked that he’d had to hold back tears in the editing room.

“The embarrassing thing for me has been being in editing rooms, watching cuts of the show and starting to feel emotional in front of the editor and then I try to not cry, because it’s ridiculous to cry in front of [an editor] over words that you wrote,” he said. “So I’m trying not to cry, and in trying not to cry, then these noises come out…that’s happened to me quite a bit.”

The series, which debuts on February 3, reunites Katims with Connie Britton following their collaboration on Friday Night Lights. The pair expressed that they’d been eager to work together again but both felt they needed the right project in order to do so.

“I just had this instinct that she would connect this woman,” Katims said. “I was working on the script and I wrote this character, Dee Dee, that I really love. One day when we started talking about casting, I was driving and I thought, ‘Connie.’ It just came to me and from that moment on, it became the only person that I imagined doing it. I gave her the scripts, and we started this conversation about this woman. It was collaborative like Friday Night Lights, but I would say in a certain way, even more so because we had a much more time before we started shooting to work together. It was really a wonderful experience.”

Britton added: “I always wanted to work with Jason again, but it’s almost like you have to let time pass. You have to get to that right moment. I was so excited to hear from [him].”

Dear Edward also stars Taylor Schilling, Amy Forsyth, Eva Ariel Binder, Brittany S. Hall, Idris Debrand, Carter Hudson, Maxwell Jenkins, Jenna Qureshi, Audrey Corsa, Anna Uzele, Ivan Shaw and Dario Ladani Sanchez.

The series is based on the novel of the same name by Ann Napolitano. As with any adaptation, Katims took liberties so that the story could “expand and grow” beyond the pages, including potential future seasons.

“It would set up a situation where we would have a story that continues these lives that you want to know more about,” he said. “I always ask myself, ‘Do I want to know more about these characters? Is there more story to tell?’ I definitely feel that way.”

Dear Edward premieres the first three episodes of its 10-episode first season on February 3, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through March 24. Watch the trailer below.