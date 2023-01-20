‘Deal Or No Deal’ Set For UK Reboot On ITV

ITV is reviving Deal or No Deal in the UK after a seven-year hiatus.

The commercial broadcaster has greenlit a full series after last year piloting the game show with Stephen Mulhern, presenter of Britain’s Got More Talent. The show will be produced by Remarkable, which is part of Banijay UK.

Deal or No Deal broadcast on Channel 4 for more than a decade before it was axed in 2016. The show was hosted by Noel Edmonds.

On Deal or No Deal, contestants play and deal for a cash prize by opening boxes containing varying amounts of cash. They are faced with a game of odds as they decide whether to accept an offer of cash from “the Banker” in exchange for what might be in their own box.

ITV’s revival of Deal or No Deal is the latest in a long line of reboots in the UK. ITV is also bringing back Big Brother, while the BBC has returned to shows including Gladiators and The Weakest Link.

The U.S. version of Deal or No Deal made headlines last year after Meghan Markle said she felt like a “bimbo” when working on the NBC show. “I ended up quitting,” said Markle. “I was thankful for the job, but not the way it made me feel, which was: Not smart.”

ITV declined to comment. The Daily Mirror first reported the story.