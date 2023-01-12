David Byrne & Fatboy Slim Disco Musical ‘Here Lies Love’ Heading To Broadway

Here Lies Love, the acclaimed “immersive disco musical” about Imelda Marcos from David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, will premiere on Broadway this summer, with Alex Timbers directing and Annie-B Parson choreographing.

Transforming the floor space of the Broadway Theatre into a dance club environment, Here Lies Love will begin previews on Saturday, June 17 ahead of an official opening night on Thursday, July 20.

Based on the rise and fall of Marcos and the People Power Revolution of the Philippines, Here Lies Love features music by Byrne and Fatboy Slim, based on a concept by Byrne, who also provides lyrics. Tom Gandey and J Pardo contribute additional music.

The result of a decade-long-plus collaboration between Byrne and Fatboy Slim, Here Lies Love began as a 2010 concept album, then made its world premiere as a stage musical Off Broadway at The Public Theater in 2013, receiving considerable critical acclaim and audience popularity. The show returned to the Public in 2014-2015, debuted at London’s Royal National Theatre in 2014, and most recently opened at Seattle Repertory Theatre in 2017.

The musical will be produced on Broadway by Hal Luftig, Patrick Catullo, Diana DiMenna for Plate Spinner Productions, Clint Ramos, and Jose Antonio Vargas.

“As a team of binational American producers – Filipinos among us – we are thrilled to bring Here Lies Love to Broadway,” the producers said in a joint statement. “We welcome everyone to experience this singularly exuberant piece of theatre. The history of the Philippines is inseparable from the history of the United States, and as both evolve, we cannot think of a more appropriate time to stage this show.” The statement ends, ” “See you on the dance floor!”

With the reconstructed space essentially turning at least a portion of the Broadway venue into a dance club, audiences will be able to stand, move and dance along with the actors. A variety of standing and seating options will be available, with more details to be announced soon.

The creative team includes David Korins (scenic design), Clint Ramos (costume design), Justin Townsend (lighting design), M.L. Dogg & Cody Spencer (sound design), and Peter Nigrini (projection design). Giselle “G” Töngi is the show’s Cultural and Community Liaison.

Additional members of the creative team will be announced at a later date.