Dave Burd’s Comedy ‘Dave’ Season 3, More Get Premiere Dates At FX

Well over a year after Dave Burd’s comedy series Dave wrapped its second season, FX has announced a premiere date for Season 3. It will debut Wednesday, April 5 at 10 pm ET/PT on FXX and stream the next day on Hulu. Additionally, Dave will be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories internationally. The news was revealed Thursday during FX’s presentation at the TCA winter press tour.

Co-created by Burd and Jeff Schaffer, in Season 3, Dave (Burd) is headlining his first-ever tour, and looking for love along the way. But as he and the gang crisscross America, they discover firsthand how diverse the cultural landscape of the United States really is – and how often fame puts pressure on love and friendship.

Also starring are GaTa as GaTa; Andrew Santino as Mike; Taylor Misiak as Ally; Travis Bennett as Elz and Christine Ko as Emma.

Burd and Schaffer executive produce along with Luvh Rakhe, Vanessa McGee, Kris Eber, Rob Rosell, Kevin Hart and Hartbeat Productions, Scooter Braun, Marty Bowen, Mike Hertz and SB Projects’ James Shin and Scott Manson. The series is produced by FX Productions.

FX also announced premiere dates for two documentaries and a docuseries. The New York Times Presents: Sin Eater, a two-part documentary about infamous Hollywood P.I. Anthony Pellicano, will debut Friday, March 10 at 10 pm ET simultaneously on FX and Hulu, with the two parts airing back-to-back. FX’s The New York Times Presents: The Legacy of J Dilla, a documentary feature about prolific musician, producer and visionary J Dilla, premieres Friday, April 7 at 10 pm ET simultaneously on FX and Hulu. And FX’s Dear Mama, a five-part docuseries exploring the lives and legacies of mother and son, Afeni and Tupac Shakur, will premiere Friday, April 21 at 10 pm ET/PT on FX with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode each week. All episodes will stream next day on Hulu. Dear Mama will be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories internationally.