You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock At The Cabin’ To Knock ‘Avatar 2’ Out Of No. 1 Spot – Box Office Preview

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

‘Dr. Phil’ To End After 21 Seasons As Seismic Changes In Syndicated Daytime Talk Show Market Continue
Read the full story

Dave Bautista Has “High Hopes” Of Starring In A Rom-Com: “Am I That Unattractive?”

Dave Bautista
Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

Dave Bautista hopes to star in a rom-com one day but has questioned his physical appearance since he’s never been considered to star in a film of that genre.

“I know I’m not your typical rom-com lead,” the Knock at the Cabin actor told Page Six. “I’m a little rough around the edges. But I always, you know, I look in the mirror and I say, I ask myself, ‘Am I that unattractive? Is there something that unappealing about me that excludes me from these parts?'”

The former WWE star added, “I don’t know. It’s just never come my way. I’ve never had an offer to do a rom-com. I still have high hopes. I’ll just keep searching.”

Bautista is now best known for starring as Drax the Destroyer on Guardians of the Galaxy. Being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, allowed Bautista to appear in films like Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Thor: Love and Thunder. He will next reprise his role of Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Other notable films that Bautista has starred in include Blade Runner 2049, Army of the Dead, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story and Dune. Bautista will also reprise his Glossu Rabban role in Dune: Part Two.

Bautista can next be seen in the apocalyptic psychological horror film Knock at the Cabin. The film directed by M. Night Shyamalan is predicted to end Avatar: The Way of Water’s reign at the top of the box office.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad