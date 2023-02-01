Dave Bautista Has “High Hopes” Of Starring In A Rom-Com: “Am I That Unattractive?”

Dave Bautista hopes to star in a rom-com one day but has questioned his physical appearance since he’s never been considered to star in a film of that genre.

“I know I’m not your typical rom-com lead,” the Knock at the Cabin actor told Page Six. “I’m a little rough around the edges. But I always, you know, I look in the mirror and I say, I ask myself, ‘Am I that unattractive? Is there something that unappealing about me that excludes me from these parts?'”

The former WWE star added, “I don’t know. It’s just never come my way. I’ve never had an offer to do a rom-com. I still have high hopes. I’ll just keep searching.”

Bautista is now best known for starring as Drax the Destroyer on Guardians of the Galaxy. Being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, allowed Bautista to appear in films like Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Thor: Love and Thunder. He will next reprise his role of Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Other notable films that Bautista has starred in include Blade Runner 2049, Army of the Dead, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story and Dune. Bautista will also reprise his Glossu Rabban role in Dune: Part Two.

Bautista can next be seen in the apocalyptic psychological horror film Knock at the Cabin. The film directed by M. Night Shyamalan is predicted to end Avatar: The Way of Water’s reign at the top of the box office.