will be back for its seventh season in national broadcast syndication. NBCUniversal Syndication Studios announced Thursday that it has renewed the popular newsmagazine show with the NBC Owned Television Stations Group.

The syndicated version of Dateline airs weekdays on stations from leading broadcast groups, including NBC Owned TV Stations, Tegna, Fox, Gray, Cox Media Group, Scripps, Nexstar, Hearst, Sinclair, Sunbeam, Graham Media, Weigel, Block, Hubbard and more.

Averaging 1.6 million daily viewers, Dateline in syndication has grown its audience +21% year-over-year and ranks as a Top 5 one-hour Monday-Friday show in syndication, according to NBCU and Nielsen.

“When we first launched Dateline in syndication six years ago, it was primarily scheduled as a utility program on various types of stations airing in a wide variety of time periods but this has evolved,” Sean O’Boyle, EVP of Syndication Sales, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios said in a statement. “Dateline is now a proven success in syndication and has become a key program airing in daytime on mostly traditional affiliated broadcast stations. Dateline is one of the most successful programs in all of daytime and the ratings continue to grow as does the station lineup.”

Dateline NBC is the longest-running series in NBC primetime history and is in its 31st season. Dateline is anchored by Lester Holt and features correspondents Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy.









