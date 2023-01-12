‘Dark Winds’: Nicholas Logan & Jeri Ryan Join Season 2 Cast Of AMC Series

EXCLUSIVE: Nicholas Logan and Jeri Ryan have joined the cast of Dark Winds, AMC’s Western noir thriller series based on Tony Hillerman’s popular Leaphorn & Chee book series. Logan joins as a Season 2 series regular and Ryan in a recurring role opposite Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon in the series from creator Graham Roland and executive producers George R.R. Martin and Robert Redford.

The castings reaffirm AMC’s commitment to Dark Winds, which has been a critical and commercial breakout, following a string of pickup reversal decisions by the network in the past few weeks done as a cost-cutting move.

Set in 1971 on a remote outpost of the Navajo Nation near Monument Valley, Dark Winds follows Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn (McClarnon) of the Tribal Police as he is besieged by a series of seemingly unrelated crimes.

Logan plays Colton Wolf, a twisted assassin with a secret that puts him on a collision course with Lt. Joe Leaphorn (McClarnon).

Ryan portrays Rosemary Vines, a femme fatale whose physical frailties hide her naked ambition as she plays Jim Chee (Gordon), leaving a trail of bodies in her wake.

Jessica Matten, Deanna Allison and Elva Guerra also star.

Roland, Martin and Redford, who produced two screen adaptations of Hillerman’s Leaphorn & Chee books, The Dark Wind and Skinwalkers, executive produce with Tina Elmo and Vince Gerardis. John Wirth is executive producer and showrunner for Season 2. Chris Eyre, who directed Skinwalkers, directed the pilot and also executive produces along with McClarnon.

Logan recently completed production on the independent films Red Right Hand opposite Orlando Bloom and The Last Stop in Yuma County, as well as a recurring role on AMC’s upcoming series Parish. He can currently be seen opposite Gabrielle Union and Jeremy Pope in Elegance Bratton’s A24 film The Inspection, which premiered last year at TIFF and NYFF, and will next be seen in a leading role in Paramount Pictures’ Organ Trail. He was most recently seen in Dopesick opposite Michael Keaton and Kaitlyn Dever. Logan is repped by Authentic Talent and Literary Management.

Ryan can most recently be seen reprising her breakout role of Seven of Nine from Star

Trek: Voyager on the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Picard. Her other television credits include Body of Proof, MacGyver, Bosch and Major Crimes, among others. She’s repped by Kyle Fritz Management and SDB Partners.