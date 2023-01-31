Danny Trejo & Joel McHale Join Sci-Fi Comedy ‘Tim Travers & The Time Traveler’s Paradox’ – EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Danny Trejo and Joel McHale have been unveiled as key supporting cast members of Stimson Snead’s sci-fi comedy Tim Travers & The Time Traveler’s Paradox, which wrapped in Spokane Washington earlier this month.

Guerrilla Rep Media, which is overseeing marketing and distribution, is gearing up to give buyers giving a sneak peek of the feature at the Berlinale’s European Film Market in February.

The feature expands on Snead’s award-winning short of the same name.

Sam Dunning (G.O.D. TECH New World Order) stars as a narcissistic, genius but broke scientist who seeks to solve the paradox of what happens to your past self when a future version travels backwards in time.

His work attracts the attention of the head of a mercenary army played by Machete star Trejo.

McHale (Community, The Great Indoors) plays a conspiracy theorist radio host whose interviews with the scientist protagonist on his mind-bending work frame the narrative.

North by Northwest, which previously supported Snead’s previous shorts, lead produces the feature. An Immortal, LLC handled principal financing.

“Having worked with Stimson on his two very compelling shorts, I’m thrilled to be involved in his feature debut,” said Rich Cowan of North by Northwest, “Not only is he talented. He’s organized and has a sense of maturity unbecoming his age.”

Principal photography took place in and around Spokane Washington from November 30 to December 20, with limited final filming in January.

“I met Stimson years ago at the Seattle Film Summit, and I couldn’t be happier to join him for the culmination of our mutual efforts for his feature film directorial debut,” said Guerilla Rep Media founding head Ben Yennie, who was previously CEO of Mutiny Pictures, prior to its sale to BayView Entertainment last year.

“All is progressing very well and we’re looking to give early sneak peeks to our buyer contacts at EFM this year.”

The short version of Tim Travers screened at more than 30 film festivals in 2022 including winning multiple awards at Boston SciFi, Nevermore Film Fest, and FilmQuest.

The film is produced by Kylie Walchuk and Casey Cowan, executive produced by Rich Cowan and Ben Yennie, and cast by Ronnie Yeskel.