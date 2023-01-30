Live-Action ‘Danny And The Dinosaur’ Film Based On Syd Hoff Children’s Books In Works From Legendary, HarperCollins

Legendary Entertainment is partnering with Caroline Fraser of HarperCollins Productions (Carmen Sandiego) to produce a live-action Danny and the Dinosaur film, based on the bestselling children’s picture book series by Syd Hoff.

HarperCollins Productions optioned media rights to the series from the Author’s Guild Foundation, which shares them with the Anti-Defamation League Foundation, ORT America, Inc., and the United Negro College Fund, Inc.

The original book, published by HarperCollins in 1958, follows a young boy and a dinosaur who set off on a series of wonderful adventures together after meeting at a museum. It was followed up by six sequels penned by Hoff, with the full set selling more than 11 million copies in 12 languages.

Hoff penned dozens of books for both children and adult readers prior to his passing in May 2004 at age 91. The New York City native was also known for his creation of thousands of cartoons — including those that were a regular feature in the New Yorker, following his first sale to the publication at 18. Hoff’s work also appeared over the years in many other magazines, including Esquire and The Saturday Evening Post, and in a nationally syndicated daily feature.

HarperCollins’ in-house production company, HarperCollins Productions, produces TV, film and interactive media, from conception through launch, handling marketing, product licensing and promotions for HarperCollins’s major franchises that include Carmen Sandiego (Netflix), Pretzel and the Puppies (Apple TV+) and The Oregon Trail.

Legendary titles coming up next for release, by Sony and Warner Bros respectively, are the Bert Kreischer vehicle The Machine (May 26), based on Kreischer’s famed stand-up bit, and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two (November 3). Recently announced projects in the works at the company include the limited series The Perfect Nanny, starring Nicole Kidman and Maya Erskine, for HBO; and the film Suburban Hell, based on the novel by Maureen Kilmer, which counts Paul Feig and Sam Raimi among its producers. The company also recently sold its manga adaptation Drops of God to Apple, with that series being one of the few projects acquired by the streamer, rather than created in-house.