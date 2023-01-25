A3 Talent Agent Danielle De Lawder Joins CESD’s NY Theatrical Department As Vice President

EXCLUSIVE: CESD’s NY Theatrical Department has hired longtime agent Danielle De Lawder as Vice President.

De Lawder moves to CESD after 21 years at A3 Artists Agency and its predecessor Abrams Artists Agency, where she worked her way up from assistant to, most recently, Partner in the Talent division.

The majority of her clients have followed her to CESD, including Chaske Spencer (The English, Echo), Ethan Slater (Wicked, Tony nom Spongebob), Will Chase (Crowded Room, Dopesick), Patti Murin (Disney’s Frozen, Chicago Med), Guy Lockard (Chicago Med, The Village), Annie Golden (Into The Woods, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Ivory Aquino (Batgirl, When We Rise), Nikiya Mathis (Raising Kanan, Snow Fall), Stephen Rider (Instinct, Daredevil), Rodney Hicks (Rent, Come From Away) Daniel Stewart Sherman (Lodge 49, Kinky Boots), Wass Stevens (Bridge and Tunnel, Patti Cake$), Lenny Venito (Kevin Can Wait, The Neighbors), Maria Grabriela Gonzales (Fantasy Island) and Royce Johnson (Punisher, Daredevil).

“Danielle’s coming to CESD is also a great coup for our theatrical team and our clients’ careers,” said CESD owners Ken Slevin and Paul Doherty. “It’s a pleasure to have her join our agency’s excellent agent staff”.

According to sources, De Lawder left A3 last fall. Earlier this month, A3’s Pamela Fisher and Justin Baxter transitioned to management and Shawn Naim went to UTA.