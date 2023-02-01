You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Dave Bautista Has “High Hopes” Of Starring In A Rom-Com: “Am I That Unattractive?”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

‘Dr. Phil’ To End After 21 Seasons As Seismic Changes In Syndicated Daytime Talk Show Market Continue
Read the full story

‘Dances With Wolves’ Actor Nathan Chasing Horse Arrested On Sexual Assault Charges

'Dances with Wolves'
Scene from 'Dances with Wolves' Everett Collection

Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, an actor in Dances with Wolves and now known as Nathan Chasing Horse, was arrested in Nevada on sexual assault charges following a raid at his home.

The former actor allegedly turned into a cult leader and is accused of abusing “young Indigenous girls during a period spanning two decades,” according to The Associated Press.

Chasing Horse was reportedly taken into custody after SWAT officers raided the home he shares with his five wives following a monthslong investigation. He is best known for playing Smiles a Lot in the Kevin Costner-directed film.

Authorities had reportedly received a tip in October 2022 regarding Chasing Horse, who is believed to be a leader of a cult called The Circle.

According to the search warrant, Chasing Horse had sexual allegations against him dating back to the early 2000s in states like Montana, South Dakota and Nevada. Authorities have already identified six of the alleged victims, some who were as young as 13.

The document also states that Chasing Horse was banished from Fort Peck Reservation, Montana in 2015 following allegations of human trafficking.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad