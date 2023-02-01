‘Dances With Wolves’ Actor Nathan Chasing Horse Arrested On Sexual Assault Charges

Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, an actor in Dances with Wolves and now known as Nathan Chasing Horse, was arrested in Nevada on sexual assault charges following a raid at his home.

The former actor allegedly turned into a cult leader and is accused of abusing “young Indigenous girls during a period spanning two decades,” according to The Associated Press.

Chasing Horse was reportedly taken into custody after SWAT officers raided the home he shares with his five wives following a monthslong investigation. He is best known for playing Smiles a Lot in the Kevin Costner-directed film.

Authorities had reportedly received a tip in October 2022 regarding Chasing Horse, who is believed to be a leader of a cult called The Circle.

According to the search warrant, Chasing Horse had sexual allegations against him dating back to the early 2000s in states like Montana, South Dakota and Nevada. Authorities have already identified six of the alleged victims, some who were as young as 13.

The document also states that Chasing Horse was banished from Fort Peck Reservation, Montana in 2015 following allegations of human trafficking.