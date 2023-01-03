UFC Boss Dana White Says He Has Apologized To His Wife After Video Surfaces Of The Pair Having A Physical Altercation 

UFC president Dana White has said he and his wife have apologized to each other after video footage of what he described as a “horrible” incident in which they slapped each other in the face surfaced online.

“There was a lot of alcohol involved, but that’s no excuse,” White told TMZ, which first published the footage. “You’ve heard me say for years, there’s never ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman, and now here I am on TMZ talking about it.”

The leaked video showed White and his wife, Anne, standing on the balcony of a VIP suite at the Cabo San Lucas nightclub in Mexico. After what appeared to be a short argument between the pair, Anne hit White across the face after he grabbed her wrist. The video shows White striking his wife across the face in response. The pair are then separated by other partygoers.

White told TMZ that he and his wife have never before been physical with each other, and they have also apologized to their three children.

“My wife and I have been married for almost 30 years. We’ve known each other since we were 12 years old. This is one of those situations that is horrible; I’m embarrassed. Right now, we’re more concerned about our kids,” he said.

“Since the video popped up, we’ve shown the kids the video. We’re more focused on our family right now.”

White has been UFC president since 2001 when Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta purchased the company. Fifth Season, formerly known as Endeavor Content, now has a 100 percent controlling interest over UFC.