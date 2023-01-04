‘Babylon’ Filmmaker Damien Chazelle To Receive Gene Kelly Visionary Award At 2023 AIS Lumiere Awards 

EXCLUSIVE: Damien Chazelle will be recognized with the Advanced Imaging Society’s Gene Kelly Visionary Award at the 13th annual Lumiere Awards, taking place at The Beverly Hills Hotel on February 10.

AIS’ honor will be bestowed upon the Babylon filmmaker by Kelly’s widow and biographer, Patricia Ward Kelly. Chazelle is only the second-ever recipient of the award, following Guillermo del Toro, who claimed the inaugural prize last year. He will be honored at the Advanced Imagining Society’s awards luncheon along with Avatar: The Way of Water collaborators James Cameron and Jon Landau, who were set last month to receive the Voices For the Earth Award.

Said AIS President, Jim Chabin: “Damien Chazelle, like Gene Kelly, is an American original whose films burst with unbounded wit, intelligence and style, which he aptly demonstrates as he retells Hollywood’s earliest days as it moved from silent films to talkies in his latest work, Babylon. We are thrilled to have this opportunity to honor him this year.”

“Damien’s passion about movies and music certainly links him with Gene [Kelly]. But so do his brightness, his pursuit of excellence, his fine vision, and his determination to forge new ground,” added Patricia Ward Kelly. “Soon after I met Damien, it was clear to me that he did, indeed, wish to learn as much as he could, and would be a stellar candidate for this award. Frankly, I look forward to seeing anything Damien does! I am extremely proud to present him with the Gene Kelly Visionary Award at the 2023 Lumiere Awards.”

Chazelle is an Academy Award-winner and three-time nominee whose most recent film Babylon, released by Paramount on December 23, has thus far scored nine Critics Choice Award nominations and five from the Golden Globes, among other accolades. The more than three-hour epic written and directed by Chazelle traces the rise and fall of stars new (Margot Robbie) and old (Brad Pitt), and of an aspiring entertainment exec (Diego Calva) during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood. Marc Platt, Matthew Plouffe, and Olivia Hamilton served as the pic’s producers.

Chazelle broke out as a filmmaker with the 2014 drumming drama Whiplash, starring Miles Teller and J.K. Simmons, which won three Oscars, as well as the original musical La La Land, led by Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, which netted six, leading Chazelle to become the youngest winner of Best Director in history, at age 32. Additional directing credits for the celebrated multi-hyphenate include the 2018 NASA drama First Man for Universal, the 2020 Netflix series The Eddy and the 2009 indie Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench.

Formed by senior Hollywood execs to identify game-changing filmmaking technologies and foster their deployment, the Advanced Imaging Society has presented the Lumiere Awards to the industry’s most respected creative and technical leaders over the course of the last decade. In addition to awards for motion pictures, episodic and new media content, the Society bestows awards for best musical motion picture, best musical scene or performance, best immersive audio and more. In addition to its annual awards, the Society produces The Insiders Show podcast and The Remote Control video series, with active chapters in China, India and Japan.