Damar Hamlin Tweets Again: “God Using Me In A Different Way Today”

Damar Hamlin Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Damar Hamlin is still hospitalized, but he’s with his Buffalo Bills teammates in spirit.

Hamlin fired off a tweet this morning claiming “Nothing I want more than to be running out of that tunnel with my brothers. ” The team is preparing for its first game since Hamlin’s near-fatal injury last week against the Cincinnati Bengals.  

Buffalo takes on the New England Patriots today. Hamlin last tweeted on Saturday night to thank fans for their support.

NFL teams have a series of activations to keep Hamlin front and center this weekend, ranging from pregame t-shirt with his No. 3 on them to endzone paintings of the number. The Buffalo Bills added No. 3 flags to their initial charge out of the tunnel (see below)

The Bills had one last gift for Hamlin, who was watching the game from his hospital bed. Nyheim Hines took the opening kickoff and returned it for a 96-yard touchdown.

