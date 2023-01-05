Damar Hamlin Shows “Remarkable Improvement” In Recovery, Says Buffalo Bills; Appears “Neurologically Intact”

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has “shown remarkable improvement” over the last 24 hours, says his team in a statement released today.

“Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the statement reads (see it below). “While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. We are grateful for the love and support we have received.”

Hamlin collapsed on the field during a Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati, suffering cardiac arrest.

“Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement,” tweeted Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam today. “Thank you God. Keep the prayers coming please. All love [No.] 3!”

On Monday, following the tackle and Hamlin’s subsequent collapse, he has been listed in critical condition in the University of Cincinnati intensive care unit.