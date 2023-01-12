‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Renewed By Paramount+

The BAU isn’t going anywhere: Paramount+ has renewed Criminal Minds: Evolution for another season.

The streamer says the drama from Erica Messer is one of its top five original series. The first, 10-episode season premiered on Thanksgiving and, following a mid-season finale on Dec. 15, resumed Jan. 12 with new episodes.

The season finale will drop Feb. 9. Production on the new season will begin sometime this year.

“We’re thrilled to bring even more twisted storylines to our loyal fans of Criminal Minds: Evolution with the order of another season,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming, in a statement. “The series has always been a consistent top performer for Paramount+ and fans have quickly embraced this new season with its more serialized elements. There are still many dark twists and turns yet to come for the BAU this season and we can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store.”

Criminal Minds: Evolution is an expansion of the original CBS series that ran from 2005-2020. In the current season, the FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers comes up against an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time.

Original cast members continuing their roles include Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster. Zach Gilford joined the cast this season as a recurring guest star in a season-long arc.

Criminal Minds: Evolution is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios. Messer serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw and Mark Gordon also executive producing.