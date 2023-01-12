Costume Designers Guild Awards Nominees: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, ‘Elvis’, ‘Bridgerton’ & More

The Costume Designers Guild has unwrapped the nominees for its 25th anniversary CDGA Awards next month. See the full list below.

Celebrating excellence in film, television, and short form costume design, the 2023 CDGA ceremony is set for Monday, February 27, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Vying for the Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film prize are the designers behind Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Hocus Pocus 2 and Thor: Love and Thunder. Up for Contemporary Film are Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Nope, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Women Talking. And the Period Film race will be among Babylon, Don’t Worry Darling, Elvis, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris and The Woman King.

“I’m honored to congratulate our CDGA nominees,” said Terry Gordon, President of the Costume Designers Guild, IATSE Local 892. “This year is particularly exciting as it’s the 25th anniversary of our awards gala. We look forward to celebrating the extraordinary work of our nominees with all of our talented costume designers.”

Dune, Cruella and Coming 2 America went home with the film prizes at last year’s CDGA, and Disney’s Cruella — which is set in Swinging ’60s London — went on to win the Oscar. Since the CDGAs launched in 1999, the Academy Award for Costume Design has gone to a period film every year but twice, with only Mad Max: Fury Road (2016), Black Panther (2019) bucking the trend.

Here are the nominees for the 25th annual CDGA:

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

Avatar: The Way of Water

Deborah L. Scott Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ruth E. Carter

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Shirley Kurata

Hocus Pocus 2

Salvador Perez

Thor: Love and Thunder

Mayes C. Rubeo

Excellence in Contemporary Film

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Jenny Eagan Nope – Alex Bovaird

Tár

Bina Daigeler

Top Gun: Maverick

Marlene Stewart

Women Talking

Quita Alfred

Excellence in Period Film

Babylon

Mary Zophres

Don’t Worry Darling

Arianne Phillips Elvis – Catherine Martin

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Jenny Beavan The Woman King – Gersha Phillips

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

House of the Dragon: The Heirs of the Dragon

Jany Temime

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: A Shadow of the Past

Kate Hawley

Westworld: Generation Loss

Debra Beebe

What We Do in the Shadows: The Wedding

Laura Montgomery

The Witcher: Blood Origin: Of Mages, Malice, and Monstrous Mayhem

Lucinda Wright

Excellence in Contemporary Television

Emily in Paris: What’s it All About…

Marylin Fitoussi

Euphoria: Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close the Door

Heidi Bivens

Hacks: The Captain’s Wife

Kathleen Felix-Hager

Wednesday: Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe

Colleen Atwood & Mark Sutherland

The White Lotus: In the Sandbox

Alex Bovaird

Excellence in Period Television

Bridgerton: The Choice

Sophie Canale

The Crown: Ipatiev House

Amy Roberts

The Gilded Age: Let the Tournament Begin

Kasia Walicka-Maimone

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest

Donna Zakowska

Pam & Tommy: I Love You, Tommy

Kameron Lennox

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration

Marina Toybina

Dancing with the Stars: Halloween Night

Daniela Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls: Girl Run That Sh*t Back

Carrie Cramer & Jason Rembert RuPaul’s

Secret Celebrity Drag Race: RuPaul-A-Palooza!

Tony Iniguez

Saturday Night Live: Miles Teller/Kendrick Lamar

Tom Broecker, Ashley Dudek & Cristina Natividad

Excellence in Short Form Design

Disney+ Has All the GOATs (Commercial)

Melissa DesRosiers

McDonald’s: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Commercial)

Sarah Kinsumba

Nike: Father Time (Commercial)

Shawna Trpcic (For Jason Momoa)

Not Today Flu feat. Jason Alexander (Commercial)

Dawn Ritz

Yeah Yeah Yeahs: “Spitting Off the Edge of the World” (Music Video)

Natasha Newman-Thomas