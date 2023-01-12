Costume Designers Guild Awards Nominees: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, ‘Elvis’, ‘Bridgerton’ & More

The Costume Designers Guild has unwrapped the nominees for its 25th anniversary CDGA Awards next month. See the full list below.
Celebrating excellence in film, television, and short form costume design, the 2023 CDGA ceremony is set for Monday, February 27, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.
Vying for the Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film prize are the designers behind Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Hocus Pocus 2 and Thor: Love and Thunder. Up for Contemporary Film are Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Nope, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Women Talking. And the Period Film race will be among Babylon, Don’t Worry Darling, Elvis, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris and The Woman King.
“I’m honored to congratulate our CDGA nominees,” said Terry Gordon, President of the Costume Designers Guild, IATSE Local 892. “This year is particularly exciting as it’s the 25th anniversary of our awards gala. We look forward to celebrating the extraordinary work of our nominees with all of our talented costume designers.”
Dune, Cruella and Coming 2 America went home with the film prizes at last year’s CDGA, and Disney’s Cruella — which is set in Swinging ’60s London — went on to win the Oscar. Since the CDGAs launched in 1999, the Academy Award for Costume Design has gone to a period film every year but twice, with only Mad Max: Fury Road (2016), Black Panther (2019) bucking the trend.
Here are the nominees for the 25th annual CDGA:
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film
Avatar: The Way of Water
Deborah L. Scott Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ruth E. Carter
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Shirley Kurata
Hocus Pocus 2
Salvador Perez
Thor: Love and Thunder
Mayes C. Rubeo
Excellence in Contemporary Film
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Jenny Eagan Nope – Alex Bovaird
Tár
Bina Daigeler
Top Gun: Maverick
Marlene Stewart
Women Talking
Quita Alfred
Excellence in Period Film
Babylon
Mary Zophres
Don’t Worry Darling
Arianne Phillips Elvis – Catherine Martin
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Jenny Beavan The Woman King – Gersha Phillips
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television
House of the Dragon: The Heirs of the Dragon
Jany Temime
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: A Shadow of the Past
Kate Hawley
Westworld: Generation Loss
Debra Beebe
What We Do in the Shadows: The Wedding
Laura Montgomery
The Witcher: Blood Origin: Of Mages, Malice, and Monstrous Mayhem
Lucinda Wright
Excellence in Contemporary Television
Emily in Paris: What’s it All About…
Marylin Fitoussi
Euphoria: Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close the Door
Heidi Bivens
Hacks: The Captain’s Wife
Kathleen Felix-Hager
Wednesday: Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe
Colleen Atwood & Mark Sutherland
The White Lotus: In the Sandbox
Alex Bovaird
Excellence in Period Television
Bridgerton: The Choice
Sophie Canale
The Crown: Ipatiev House
Amy Roberts
The Gilded Age: Let the Tournament Begin
Kasia Walicka-Maimone
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest
Donna Zakowska
Pam & Tommy: I Love You, Tommy
Kameron Lennox
Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television
Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
Marina Toybina
Dancing with the Stars: Halloween Night
Daniela Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls: Girl Run That Sh*t Back
Carrie Cramer & Jason Rembert RuPaul’s
Secret Celebrity Drag Race: RuPaul-A-Palooza!
Tony Iniguez
Saturday Night Live: Miles Teller/Kendrick Lamar
Tom Broecker, Ashley Dudek & Cristina Natividad
Excellence in Short Form Design
Disney+ Has All the GOATs (Commercial)
Melissa DesRosiers
McDonald’s: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Commercial)
Sarah Kinsumba
Nike: Father Time (Commercial)
Shawna Trpcic (For Jason Momoa)
Not Today Flu feat. Jason Alexander (Commercial)
Dawn Ritz
Yeah Yeah Yeahs: “Spitting Off the Edge of the World” (Music Video)
Natasha Newman-Thomas
