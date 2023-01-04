Concourse Media Boards Six-Part Yanis Varoufakis Doc ‘In The Eye Of The Storm’: Watch Trailer For HotDocs Project About The “Crisis Of Capitalism”

EXCLUSIVE: Concourse Media has acquired worldwide sales rights to In the Eye of the Storm, a six-part documentary series about lightning rod economist, whistleblower and politician Yanis Varoufakis, who famously resigned from his post as Greece’s minister of finance in 2015.

During his struggle to resolve the debt crisis in the most bankrupt nation in Europe, he befriended and battled with political heavyweights including Emmanuel Macron, Christine Lagarde, Wolfgang Schäuble, Bernie Sanders, Angela Merkel and Barack Obama.

Since his clashes with some of the mightiest institutions on the planet, Varoufakis – celebrated by some, vilified by others – is now a recognizable political figure in the western world and a frequent talking head on news stations including the BBC and CNN. His memoir, Adults In The Room, was named by The Guardian as one of the top 100 most important books of the 21st Century.

Throughout the series, Varoufakis reflects on the challenges faced by the European Union, the rise of Donald Trump, the attacks on democracy, the spectre of fascism, the crisis of capitalism, and the danger of climate challenge. Over six episodes, the series weaves a political narrative about the fate of our civilization: where we are, how we got here, and where we must go. Varoufakis explores the contradictions of capitalism, while arguing that mainstream economics is not a science but an ideology — one designed to justify the failures of a declining system.

In The Eye Of The Storm was directed by writer and artist Raoul Martinez who produced alongside Amir Amirani. Executive producers include Sol Tryon, Erik Felderhof, Waël Kabbani and Mark Mahmoudi. The film premiered at Hot Docs in April 2022.

Concourse Media is representing worldwide rights on the series and will be presenting it to distributors this month.

“Varoufakis is someone who has seen how power works at the highest levels and is willing to talk about it. I have come to regard his expert testimony, rare in its candour, as that of a whistleblower, as it lifts the veil on the functioning of power which too often remains shrouded in secrecy,” said director Martinez.