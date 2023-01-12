Colton Ryan & Anna Uzele Cast As Leads In Upcoming Broadway Musical ‘New York, New York’

UPDATE, with song recordings Broadway’s upcoming Kander & Ebb musical New York, New York has found its stars: Colton Ryan (Girl From The North Country) and Anna Uzele (Six).

Producers Sonia Friedman and Tom Kirdahy announced the castings today. Performances begin Friday, March 24, at the St. James Theatre, with an official opening on Wednesday, April 26.

Ryan, who also has appeared in Hulu’s The Girl From Plainville, will play Jimmy Doyle, and Uzele (Apple TV+’s upcoming Dear Edward)will portray Francine Evans. Robert De Niro and Liza Minnelli played the characters in the 1977 Martin Scorsese film, written by Earl M. Rauch, that inspired the stage musical.

The musical, with music by John Kander & Fred Ebb and additional lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is set in 1946 when post-war New York is beginning to rebuild. The synopsis: Francine Evans, a young singer just off the bus from Philadelphia encounters New York native Jimmy Doyle, a brilliant but disillusioned musician looking for his “major chord” in life: music, money, love. The odds of both achieving all three are slim. But if they can make it there, they can make it anywhere.

Ryan made his Broadway debut in Dear Evan Hansen as the understudy for the title role before going on to portray Connor in the film adaptation. He played the character ‘Gene Laine’ in the Bob Dylan musical Girl From The North Country in both the Public Theater and Broadway productions. TV credits also include Apple TV+’ series’s Little Voice.

Uzele made her Broadway debut playing Andrea Devereaux in the Tony Award-winning revival of Once on This Island, then went on to originate the role of ‘Catherine Parr’ in the Tony Award-winning musical Six in the Broadway and North American tour productions. She will soon be seen as a series regular on Dear Edward alongside Connie Britton and Taylor Schilling, debuting on February 3.

The musical includes a book by David Thompson co-written by Sharon Washington. Five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman will direct.

Also today, the production released two recordings of songs from the show: Uzele singing the Kander & Ebb classic “But The World Goes ‘Round” and Ryan singing the new song “Music, Money, Love”: