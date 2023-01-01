College Football Championship Final Two: Georgia To Face TCU In Los Angeles Title Showdown

The final two of the College Football Playoffs championship have been set, and the surprise team in the field of four has made it to the championship.

TCU, unranked at the start of the season, beat No. 2 Michigan Saturday in a wild and woolly Fiesta Bowl game that saw a 44-point third quarter. TCU finally prevailed for a 51-45 win in the biggest upset since the advent of the college playoffs. They are the first Big 12 team to reach the title game.

In the second game, Georgia managed to hang on for a 42-41 comeback win over Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. The game came down to a missed 50-yard field goal by OSU that went wide left.

Thus, TCU will face No. 1 Georgia in the national title game on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The NCAA plans a big week to push the game.

A lineup of multi-platinum recording artists will perform at AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! (January 7-8). The free concerts will take place at Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium, leading up to the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship, set for Monday, January 9, at SoFi Stadium.

The first free music show is Saturday, January 7, featuring the Jonas Brothers and singer/songwriter Em Beihold. Sunday, January 8 brings a show from Pitbull and Grammy nominee Gayle.

Fans needed to pre-register for tickets to the free concerts, and access is first-come, first-served.

AT&T will also stream the shows with its AT&T 5G Concert Lens, which offers multiple camera angles that allows fans to select their vantage point. The concerts will be streamed using the ESPN app.

The shows are the appetizer to the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship, which will take place on Monday, January 9 at 4:30 PM Pacific time. The game will air live on ESPN.

