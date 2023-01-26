Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation.

The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education.

Kaepernick sits on Medium’s Board of Directors, and has garnered numerous honors, including Amnesty International’s Ambassador of Conscience Award; Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Honor; GQ Magazine’s “Citizen of the Year;” the NFL’s Len Eshmont Award; Sports Illustrated’s Muhammad Ali Legacy Award; ACLU’s Eason Monroe Courageous Advocate Award; and the Puffin/Nation Institute’s Prize for Creative Citizenship.

In 2019, Kaepernick helped Nike win an Emmy Award for its “Dream Crazy” commercial.

In 2021, he and Ava DuVernay released Colin in Black & White, a six-episode limited series on Netflix exploring his high school years. It won two NAACP Image Awards.

In 2022, Kaepernick became a New York Times bestselling author for his acclaimed children’s picture book I Color Myself Different.

He continues to be represented by Ben Meiselas at Geragos & Geragos.