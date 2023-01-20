‘Cobra Kai’ Renewed For Sixth And Final Season

Netflix’s Cobra Kai has been renewed for a sixth and final season.

The final run, which promises to be “the biggest and baddest” season of all, is set to begin production in late spring, Deadline hears.

The news was announced Friday in a letter to fans by series creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg (read it below). In it, the trio shared a tribute to the world of The Karate Kid, a universe they loved so much as kids when they couldn’t have imagined they’d one day grow up to expand into a six-season series. Not only did they bring the stories of underdog-turned-hero Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and misunderstood bully Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) to legions of OG fans, they also inspired a whole new generation.

Cobra Kai takes place more than 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel and Johnny — but now their families also are involved. Had these two men grown up enough in the present day to make amends? Or even, dare fans dream, become friends?

The series welcomed a stacked list of new characters played by Xolo Maridueña, Courtney Henggeler, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Peyton List, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, Alicia Hannah-Kim, and Gianni DeCenzo. It also has featured the return of familiar faces from the movie franchise including Yuji Okumoto, Martin Kove, Thomas Ian Griffith, Elisabeth Shue, Sean Kanan, Robyn Lively and Tamlyn Tomita, among others.

One of the only faces missing is Hilary Swank, who portrayed Julie Pierce in 1994’s The Next Karate Kid. Heald, Hurwitz, and Schlossberg have remained mum on the possibility in various conversations with Deadline, as has Swank. It’s going to be the final battle — at least for now — and anything goes.

Here is the message from the creators:

Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Heald, Hurwitz and Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Macchio and Zabka also serve as executive producers.