‘Cleo’ Ancient Egypt Dramedy About Cleopatra In Works At Peacock From Jessica Runck, Jennie Snyder Urman, Kapital & TrillTV

EXCLUSIVE: Peacock is headed to Ancient Egypt with Cleo, a one-hour dramedy in development from writer Jessica Runck (Man With A Plan), Jane the Virgin developer/showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman, Aaron Kaplan's Kapital Entertainment, TrillTV and CBS Studios, where Urman is under an overall deal.

Created by Runck, the project was written by Runck and Urman, who serves as showrunner.

Cleo revolves around Cleopatra, an overqualified young woman who is forced to hide her intelligence behind make-up, clothes and men to earn the respect she needs to hang on to her job: being queen of Egypt. A dramatic comedy set in ancient Egypt that proves not much has changed in two thousand years, Cleo shares the feminist take of Urman’s Peabody Award-winning Jane the Virgin.

Runck and Urman executive produce with Kaplan and Brian Morewitz for Kapital Entertainment, Wendi Trilling for TrillTV, along with Joanna Klein and Karen Forman. CBS Studios is the studio.

Runck most recently served as consulting producer on Hallmark’s The Way Home, starring Andie MacDowell. Before that, she worked on the final three seasons of CBS Man With A Plan, joining as a staff writer in Season 2, rising to executive story editor. Runck is repped by Karen Forman Management.

Urman developed and executive produced the CW’s Jane the Virgin. She also executive produced the CW’s reboot of Charmed, which ran for four seasons, as well as the CBS medical drama Good Sam and Lifetime’s Flower’s in the Attic: The Origin. Prior to Jane the Virgin, Urman created Emily Owens, MD, also for the CW, and wrote the screenplay for the feature film Something Borrowed based on the Emily Giffin novel. Urman is repped by Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

Kapital and TrillTV, which are behind CBS’ hit comedy The Neighborhood, previously set up Triggered, a single-camera comedy from writer-producer Dana Klein, at Peacock.