‘Claim To Fame’, ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ & ‘Press Your Luck’ Renewed At ABC

ABC is bringing back a trio of unscripted series.

Claim To Fame, hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas, is returning for a second season, Celebrity Family Feud comes back for season nine and Press Your Luck has been picked up for season five.

Claim To Fame launched in July 2022. The series sees the Jonas brothers challenge relatives of celebrities to live together under one roof and conceal their identity and lineage in the quest for their own fame and fortune.

The contestants will compete in challenges, form alliances and play DNA detective in hopes of avoiding elimination, winning the coveted $100,000 prize and step out of their famous family member’s shadow by staking their own ‘Claim to Fame’.

The series is produced by Kinetic Content in association with Walt Disney Television Alternative. Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler and Scott Teti serve as executive producers; Jessica Castro serves as the showrunner and executive producer, and Brian Smith serves as director and executive producer.

Celebrity Family Feud, which was rebooted in 2015 as part of its summer line up of classic game shows, is hosted by Steve Harvey. The series features celebrities going head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.

The series is produced by Fremantle and exec produced by Gaby Johnston.

Press Your Luck, which is hosted by Elizabeth Banks, returned to ABC in 2019. The fourth season premiered in July 2022. The game of wits, strategy and even higher stakes, where contestants are trying to avoid the Whammy, is produced by Fremantle and exec produced by Banks, Max Handelman and John Quinn, who also serves as showrunner.