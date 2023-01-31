Hollywood Remembers Cindy Williams, The ‘Laverne & Shirley’ & ‘Happy Days’ Actor

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Cindy Williams, the optimistic foil to Penny Marshall’s Laverne in the hit 1970s sitcom Laverne & Shirley. Williams died in Los Angeles on Wednesday after a brief illness, her family told The Associated Press.

“The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed,” reads the statement from her children, Emily and Zak Hudson.

After news of Williams’ death, Hollywood shared their thoughts on social media remembering the star.

Larry Karaszewski reacted on Twitter pointing out that although Williams was best known in comedic roles on TV, she had range.

“A few years back at the Cinematheque we celebrated her feature work in two Best Picture nominees American Graffiti and The Conversation,” Karaszewski tweeted. “Cindy’s great first ‘Conversation’: ‘Every time I see one of those old guys, I always think that he was once somebody’s baby boy. He had a mother and a father who loved him and now there he is, half dead on a park bench, and where are his mother, his father, all his uncles now?'”

Cindy’s great first “Conversation”: “Every time I see one of those old guys, I always think that he was once somebody's baby boy. He had a mother and a father who loved him and now there he is, half dead on a park bench, and where are his mother, his father, all his uncles now?” pic.twitter.com/FN3emvRJ8H — Larry Karaszewski (@Karaszewski) January 31, 2023

Bruce Kimmel (producer, Sami): “Cindy was really looking forward to promoting her new project, the short form musical series, “Sami,” which will premiere in April on Amazon Prime Video. I’ve known her since we began at LACC in 1965, have loved her from the moment I laid eyes on her, and have had so many incredible adventures with her. We were as close as close can be, from then until now. And I’ve been watching her constantly as we’ve been editing the web series we just did and wrapped only two months ago. I’m so grateful to have had her be such an important part of my life for close to sixty years. I will miss her like crazy, but I’m just so happy we got to work together one final time and I can’t wait for the show to air – she was funny, charming, and brilliant right up to the end. I’ve never known anyone like her.”

I did not know Cindy Williams but boy did I adore her work, especially the wacky joyful funny pleasure of watching her Laverne and Shirley days. I pray she had a good life and send my sympathy to those who knew and loved her. #RIPCindyWilliams — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) January 31, 2023

I hate this so much. I just hate it! 💔 Oh how I loved Cindy Williams. When I was blessed to meet her on the set of @TheOddCoupleCBS she was as lovely as I always imagined she’d be. #Dammit #LaverneAndShirley Actor #CindyWilliams Dead at 75 https://t.co/Xw19icbpVL via @TMZ — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) January 31, 2023

We are saddened to learn of Cindy Williams' passing. Half of one of TV's most celebrated duos, 'Laverne & Shirley,' her 8 years on the comedy has entertained generations. Our condolences to her family & friends. #sagaftramember since 1969 https://t.co/EoghOu2hKY — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) January 31, 2023

RIP Cindy Williams!! Another talent gone too soon!! Loved her on Laverne and Shirley. Comic genius!!#cindywilliams #rip #laverneandshirley pic.twitter.com/6vInFha8EJ — valerie perrine (@TheValPerrine) January 31, 2023

May my work in the upcoming show Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies serve as a prayer of gratitude to the late Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall #FabulousFiftiesFemales — Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) January 31, 2023

Singing this song with so much gratitude for both of you ladies. Absolute gems. United again… Rest in Paradise Cindy Williams https://t.co/G9LVZfym0s — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) January 31, 2023

Cindy Williams was so great in AMERICAN GRAFFITI and so damn funny in LAVERNE & SHIRLEY. May she rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/ZkNOVgyTXS — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) January 31, 2023