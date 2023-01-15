Skip to main content
‘Chucky’ Renewed For Season 3 At USA Network & Syfy

Chucky will keep killing it after the series was renewed for a third season.

The series, which is based on the classic film franchise, returns to both USA Network and Syfy for its third run.

The second season premiered in October and ran through the end of November. NBCU said that the show ranked as a top ten drama last year in the 18-49 demo.

It follows the murderous escapades of the notorious killer doll. Chucky crosses paths with archenemies, old allies and new prey, as he seeks to inspire fear and mayhem wherever he goes. After his diabolical plan to invade America’s children’s hospitals was foiled in season one, Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible: surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), along with his ex Tiffany, now his sworn enemy. Meanwhile, can “Jevon” make it as a couple in the face of adversity at their new Catholic school, not to mention a brand-new onslaught of terror from the demon doll?

Chucky is produced by UCP and exec produced by Don Mancini, Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, David Kirschner and Jeff Renfroe.

“The cast and crew of Chucky would like to thank fans and critics alike for their overwhelming response to season two, which we’re delighted to announce has now spurred the official greenlight on season three. This news has made Chucky very happy. Thank Damballa for that because otherwise Chucky would have been frankly impossible to deal with. Many thanks also to our partners at SYFY, USA and UCP for helping us keep Chucky busy. See you in 2023 for what Chucky himself promises will be his scariest season ever,” said Don Mancini. 

