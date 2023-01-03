You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Christoph Waltz Offers A Very Simple Service In ‘The Consultant’ As Amazon Debuts Teaser & Sets Premiere

Christoph Waltz is hoping to help the business as he dons a suit and tie for Amazon drama series The Consultant.

Prime Video is launching the eight-part series on February 24 and has unveiled the first, slightly creepy trailer for the show.  

Watch the Inglourious Basterds and Django Unchained star as Regus Patoff in the series, based on Bentley Little’s 2015 novel above.

The series is a twisted, comedic-thriller series that explores the sinister relationship between boss and employee. When a new consultant is hired to improve the business at the App-based gaming company CompWare, employees experience new demands and challenges that put everything into question… including their lives.

Nat Wolff, Brittany O’Grady and Aimee Carrero also star.

Produced by MGM Television and Amazon Studios, the series comes from creator, showrunner, and executive producer Tony Basgallop with Matt Shakman directing the pilot episode. The pair exec produce alongside Waltz, Steve Stark, and Andrew Mittman with Kai Dolbashian as producer.

