‘Christina On The Coast’ Producer Brian Balthazar Signs With Verve

EXCLUSIVE: Verve’s Andy Stabile and his team, including Lanie Ragsdale, have wasted no time signing up new non-scripted clients after joining the agency.

The company has signed Brian Balthazar and his Balthazar Entertainment banner, which produces HGTV hits Christina On The Coast and Christina In The Country featuring Christina Hall.

It comes after ICM and CAA veteran Stabile joined the company last year as Non-Fiction Head with Ragsdale joining shortly afterwards as a non-fiction agent.

Balthazar Entertainment, a joint venture with Glass Entertainment Group, produces lifestyle programming including HGTV’s Tough Love with Hilary Farr and Food Network’s My Dream Kitchen with Carla Hall.

Balthazar began his career in news and talk shows, working on The Today Show at NBC before becoming a co-exec producer of The View. He later served as VP, Programming at Discovery Networks, overseeing dozens of shows across various genres.

In addition to his production and executive roles, Balthazar has also appeared as the host of HGTV’s House Party on Discovery+, and Food Network In The Kitchen.