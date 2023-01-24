‘BMF’ Actor Christian Robinson Signs With Cultivate Entertainment Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Christian Robinson (BMF, Interview With The Vampire) has signed with Cultivate Entertainment Partners for representation.

Robinson is an American actor of Panamanian and African American descent, born and raised in Brooklyn, New York.

He began his career co-starring in the Netflix original film Burning Sands, which was an official selection at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. He played Big Country in the drama project following students who pledge to a fraternity as illegal hazing has now moved underground. Additionally, he portrayed the character Capital A in the 2018 horror film The First Purge.

On the small screen, Robinson can currently be seen in Season 3 of the Starz hit drama series BMF in the role of Tiny. He also recurred in the AMC+ series Interview With The Vampire portraying Levi. Other TV credits include HBO’s The Watchmen, IFC’s Brockmire, Tell Me A Story for CBS, and Tales for BET.

“Christian is a phenomenal actor with a bright future ahead of him. We are very excited to have Christian on Team Cultivate, says Sean Butler and Patrick Strøm, co-founders of Cultivate.

Robinson founded the non-profit org PATHS for us (Provoking Artists Through Honest Steps), an organization committed to providing information, motivation, and insight on beginning a professional career in the entertainment industry.

He is also repped by APA and Alexander White Agency.