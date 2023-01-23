Chris Evans Jokingly Asks Jeremy Renner If Anyone Has Checked On Snowplow Following Accident

Chris Evans is pumping his Avengers co-star Jeremy Renner as he continues his recovery from the life-threatening snowplow accident.

The Hawkeye star shared a health update with his fans on social media showing him during a rehabilitation session where he said, “I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens.”

I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens pic.twitter.com/kzj2CLYdXA — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 21, 2023

Shortly after Renner’s post, Evans joked with him adding on Twitter, “That’s one tough mf’er. Has anyone even checked on the snowcat??? Sending so much love.”

Related Story Jeremy Renner Upbeat On Recovery As He Shares New Details On His Condition

Renner saw the tweet and gave an update on the snowcat writing, “Love you brother…. I did check on the snow cat , she needs fuel.”

Love you brother…. I did check on the snow cat , she needs fuel. 😉😂 https://t.co/xOOCNcNHNC — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 21, 2023

Renner suffered an accident on January 1st while plowing snow and had to be airlifted to the hospital after having “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.” The actor was taken to the hospital in critical condition and underwent surgery.

Days after the surgery, Renner reappeared on social media thanking everyone for their well-wishes. Authorities gave an account of the incident saying, “Based on the investigation, it’s at this point that Mr. Renner is run over by the PistonBully. An eyewitness detailed seeing Mr. Renner getting into the PistonBully, and not seeing him again until the PistonBully came to a rest in a pile of snow in front of his driveway.”

By January 16, Renner had reported he was back at home continuing his recovery.