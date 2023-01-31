Chiefs Vs. Bengals Scores Most-Watched NFL Conference Championship In Four Years For CBS; Eagles-49ers Solid For Fox

The Kansas City Chiefs’ close victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game scored them a ticket to the Super Bowl LVII — and gave CBS the most-watched NFL conference championship game in four years.

The matchup was up 11% over last year’s AFC title game with 53.1 million viewers, making it the most-watched TV program on any network since Super Bowl LVI.

According to CBS, the game hit a peak of 59.4M viewers, though the network didn’t say what time frame that occurred during the game, which began at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The AFC Championship Game followed CBS Sports’ most-watched NFL on CBS regular season in seven years. The playoff games have averaged 40.8M viewers in postseason. The games also performed rather well on streaming, with Paramount+ recording its most-streamed NFL season to date. The streamer saw audience growth in the double digits compared with last season.

Unsurprisingly, Fox also fared well Sunday with its telecast of the NFC Championship Game matchup that saw the Philadelphia Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers. The game averaged 47.5M viewers, making it Fox’s most-watched telecast of any kind since last year’s NFC championship game.

However, it didn’t beat last year’s Los Angeles Rams vs. 49ers audience of 50M, which was the most-watched NFC Championship Game in eight years.

The Eagles’ victory over the 49ers on Sunday peaked at 52.3M viewers from 5:15-5:30 p.m. ET, according to Fox. The game was also the second most-streamed NFL game in Fox Sports history.